Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Garfield Pedestrian, 51, Killed In Hit-And-Run

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The victim, 51, lived near the crash scene on Outwater Lane in Garfield.
The victim, 51, lived near the crash scene on Outwater Lane in Garfield. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

Unconfirmed reports Wednesday are that authorities have found a hit-and-run driver who they said killed a 51-year-old Garfield woman on a city street.

The victim -- who lived several blocks from the crash scene -- was struck on Outwater Lane at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

She was brought to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. Authorities and Daily Voice are temporarily withholding her name pending notification of next of kin.

Musella didn't provide a vehicle description. Responders said it was believed to be a dark SUV.

Detectives from Musella's Major Crimes Unit were investigating along with Garfield police.

******

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash or has information that can help identify the car or the driver is asked to call Garfield police at (973) 478-8500 or the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office at (201) 646-2300. Calls will be kept confidential.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.