Garfield PD: Passaic Ex-Con Just Released From Prison Caught Burglarizing Home

Released after more than 2½ years behind bars, a Passaic ex-con was caught hiding behind a church after burglarizing a Garfield home Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Jhamir E. Brown, 24, was released this past August after serving state prison time prison for robbery, burglary, theft and resisting arrest convictions out of Bergen and Passaic counties, records show.

Witnesses described two men and a getaway car that fled the area with several valuables following a 12:13 p.m. break-in at a Monroe Street home, Garfield Police Capt. Richard Uram said.

Police set up a perimeter and summoned a Bergen County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit.

Soon after, Uram said, Garfield Police Sgt. Claire Follari found Brown “crouching behind a church in that area.”

Police were familiar with Brown.

Four years ago, they took him into custody after a 90-minute standoff.

Brown, who was wanted at the time, ran from a detective, broke into a Midland Avenue apartment and was captured by police who climbed a ladder to an adjacent rooftop.

SEE: Garfield Police Capture Barricaded Passaic Robbery Suspect

Police this time charged Brown with burglary and theft, then sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

******

ALSO SEE: A 72-year-old married retiree from Garfield was arrested at a local park when he tried to meet a pre-teen there following phone sex and texts, authorities said Wednesday.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/garfield/police-fire/prosecutor-garfield-grandpa-busted-at-local-park-trying-to-meet-pre-teen-for-sex/797725/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.