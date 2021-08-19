Garfield Man, 71, Charged With Sexual Contact With Teen

A 71-year-old Garfield man was jailed on charges of having sexual contact with an underage minor.

Authorities didn’t specify the “inappropriate sexual conduct” alleged against Mikulas “Mickey” Banacky, who Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said is married and unemployed.

He did say it involved “a child under the age of sixteen in Garfield.”

Banacky, a Czech immigrant who lives on Gaston Avenue, had a prior arrest on his record. He spent nearly two months in the Bergen County Jail in 2014 after being charged with simple assault and making threats, records show.

This time he was charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment following an investigation by detectives from Musella’s Special Victims Unit and Garfield police, the prosecutor said.

Banacky was arrested Wednesday and remained held in the county lockup Thursday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

