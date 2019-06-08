Garfield HS Sophomore Chosen For Prestigious Congress Of Future Medical Leaders

An organization dedicated to identifying prospective medical talent at the earliest possible age has chosen a Garfield High School sophomore as New Jersey’s delegate to its Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

Jade Mayoral was accepted for the honors-only program later this month in Lowell, MA after submitting a letter signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the science director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.

She was chosen based on “her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine,” the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists said.

“This is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially,” said Richard Rossi, the academy’s national director. “Focused, bright and determined students like Jade Mayoral are our future.

“She deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give her.”

During the three-day Congress, Jade and the other students will hear from fellow teen medical science prodigies, patients who are living medical miracles and Nobel laureates and National Medal of Science winners who’ll discuss leading medical research.

They’ll also get advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.

The Academy offers free services and programs to students who want to be physicians or go into medical science.

These include:

online social networks through which future doctors and medical scientists can communicate;

opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by physicians and medical students;

communications for parents and students on college acceptance and finances, skills acquisition, internships, career guidance and much more.

Based in Washington, D.C. the Academy was chartered as a nonpartisan, taxpaying institution aimed at “honoring, inspiring, motivating and directing” the top high school students in the country who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields – and then providing them a path and resources to help achieve their goals.

