Garfield House Fire Doused

No injuries were reported in a quickly-doused Garfield house fire.

The Malcolm Avenue blaze broke out on the second floor of a two-story wood-frame house around 10:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.

Firefighters limited what was a fair amount of damage, knocking the flames down within minutes of their arrival. The fire was declared under control around 11:30 p.m.

The cause wasn't immediately determined, although a faulty exhaust fan may have been to blame.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Wallington, Saddle Brook and Elmwood Park.

