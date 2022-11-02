Contact Us
Garfield House Fire Doused

Jerry DeMarco
186 Malcolm Avenue, Garfield
186 Malcolm Avenue, Garfield Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

No injuries were reported in a quickly-doused Garfield house fire.

The Malcolm Avenue blaze broke out on the second floor of a two-story wood-frame house around 10:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.

Firefighters limited what was a fair amount of damage, knocking the flames down within minutes of their arrival. The fire was declared under control around 11:30 p.m.

The cause wasn't immediately determined, although a faulty exhaust fan may have been to blame.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Wallington, Saddle Brook and Elmwood Park.

