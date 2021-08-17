Garbage Truck Fire Behind Hackensack School Quickly Doused

Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Jerry DeMarco
Hackensack firefighters contained and doused a Tuesday morning garbage truck fire behind a school.
Hackensack firefighters contained and doused a Tuesday morning garbage truck fire behind a school. Video Credit: HACKENSACK FIRE DEPARTMENT

They responded in the rear of the K-4 Fanny M. Hillers School off Longview Avenue, which was closed for summer vacation, around 8:30 a.m.

Members of Engine 2 quickly extinguished the smoky fire, which was contained to the engine compartment.

No injuries were reported.

The cause wasn't immediately known.

VIDEO: HACKENSACK FIRE DEPT.

