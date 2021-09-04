Garbage Truck Destroys Ridgewood Apartment Balcony

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Jerry DeMarco
No one was injured in the mishap on Heights Road in Ridgewood.
No one was injured in the mishap on Heights Road in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A garbage truck wiped out the balcony of a Ridgewood apartment Friday morning.

No one was injured when the truck slammed into the terrace of the Heights Road unit off West Ridgewood Avenue around 9 a.m.

A village inspector was summoned as firefighters removed the balcony's metal fencing and cleared the debris.

There was no immediate word on whether any summonses were issued or considered.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

35 Heights Road, Ridgewood

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

