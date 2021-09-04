Garbage Truck Destroys Ridgewood Apartment Balcony

A garbage truck wiped out the balcony of a Ridgewood apartment Friday morning.

No one was injured when the truck slammed into the terrace of the Heights Road unit off West Ridgewood Avenue around 9 a.m.

A village inspector was summoned as firefighters removed the balcony's metal fencing and cleared the debris.

There was no immediate word on whether any summonses were issued or considered.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

35 Heights Road, Ridgewood Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

