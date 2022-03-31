Garage Fire Extends To Hasbrouck Heights Home (PHOTOS)

Contact Us
The lawn sign at 471 Jefferson Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights says it all. Photo Credit: Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE

Heavy flames from a basement garage fire extended to a Hasbrouck Heights home.

The fire broke out in a garage beneath the Jefferson Avenue ranch-style home behind the Hasbrouck Heights football field on Oldfield Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.

The blaze extended to the first floor, but firefighters had it knocked down in under a half-hour.

The two-alarmer went to three bells for coverage.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from:

Carlstadt;Hackensack;Little Ferry;Lodi:Moonachie;South Hackensack;Wallington.

