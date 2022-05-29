Funeral Arrangements Announced For Domestic Violence Victim From Lodi, 44

The son of a Lodi woman who authorities said was stabbed to death by her abusive husband is seeking financial help for his sister and himself.

Janet Cinco, 44, had suffered repeated assaults at the hands of her estranged husband, Joel Cinco, who records show repeatedly violated restraining orders in order to stalk, harass and threaten her.

On Thursday, he stabbed her multiple times at her Westervelt Place home, authorities said.

Civilians held down Joel Cinco, a 48-year-old Philippine national, until police arrived.

His wife died in the operating room at Hackensack University Medical Center a short time later.

Janet L. Cinco will be buried at 11 a.m. this Friday, June 3, in Westwood Cemetery, 25 Kinderkamack Road in Westwood.

Visiting hours are from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford, (201) 692-0100.

Joel Cinco, meanwhile, remains in custody at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. He's charged with murder, burglary and weapons offenses.

It was an end to an escalating series of attacks that was as sad as it was horrific, records show.

Cinco was arrested in December 2020 -- and released the next day -- on charges of criminal restraint, harassment, making terroristic threats and weapons possession, according to court records.

He then spent seven months in the county jail last year for a string of offenses that included resisting arrest, obstruction and making terroristic threats, the records show.

Paul Cinco posted a GoFundMe campaign this weekend:

"Hi my name is Paul Cinco and I’m fundraising for my Mom Janet Cinco. On May 26, 2022 she was murdered by the hands of my Father. Now it’s is only me and my sister, Kyla Cinco. All donations will be used to contribute to medical bills, funeral expenses, relocation costs, and general utilities to support my sister and I. Thank you for your support."

