Fugitive Wanted In Paterson Stabbing Death Captured In Rhode Island, Extradited To NJ

A fugitive wanted for stabbing a fellow Paterson resident dead during a group brawl nearly a year ago was captured in Rhode Island last month, authorities announced on Monday.

A warrant for his arrest had been obtained after investigators identified Roshane Latty, 22, as the prime suspect in the stabbing death of Luis Ramirez, 26, on Park Avenue off East 22nd Street late last January, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a brief announcement.

Latty was extradited to New Jersey last Wednesday, they added.

It wasn't immediately clear why none of the information had been shared publicly until now. Loved ones and friends had spent more than a year waiting for the arrest of Ramirez’s killer.

Police conducted CPR after finding Ramirez stabbed, unconscious and bleeding on the ground next to a parked vehicle in front of a three-story brick walkup on Park Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m. Jan. 31, 2021.

He was pronounced dead at the scene soon after, Valdes and Baycora said at the time.

Sometime later, authorities obtained warrants for Latty, who they said was captured without incident by police in Providence, RI.

Latty waived his right to a hearing and was extradited last week, Valdes and Baycora said in Monday's release.

A Superior Court judge in Paterson ordered that Latty be held pending trial. He’s charged with murder and weapons possession.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.