Friday The 13th Proves Lucky For 11 NJ Lottery Players

Friday the 13th turned into a lucky one for eleven New Jersey Lottery players.

Ten Mega Millions lottery tickets worth $10,000 — and one good for $20,000 — were sold in the Garden state.

The tickets from the Friday, Jan. 13, drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize.

One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $20,000. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

$20,000 Ticket:

Union County: Alika Retail, 101 North Park Ave., Linden.

$10,000 Tickets:

Bergen County: M & M Discount Wine & Liquors, 429 Market St., Elmwood Park;

Bergen County: Shoprite Liquor, 220 W. Passaic St., Rochelle Park;

Camden County: 7-Eleven #10918, 200 West Browning Rd., Bellmawr;

Gloucester County: USA Gas, 945 Red Bank Ave., West Deptford;

Middlesex County: Liquor City South, 1345 Route 1 South, North Brunswick;

Middlesex County: Jersey Food Market LLC, Route 516 Circle Manor, Old Bridge;

Monmouth County: 7-Eleven #11050, 647 Branch Ave., Little Silver;

Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt;

Somerset County: Quick Stop Food Stores, 378 South Branch Rd., Hillsborough; and,

Union County: Basic Food Mart, 498 Chestnut St., Union.

The winning numbers were: 30, 43, 45, 46, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

One Maine ticket matched all five of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The estimated cash value was $724.6 million.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.