Fresh Start Stolen From Single NJ Mom Severely Burned By Wood-Burning Stove

Jessica Ancello's new South Jersey home was supposed to be a fresh start.

The 29-year-old Williamstown newly-divorced mom of two toddlers hadn't been living there for even a month when tragedy struck.

Ancello was trying to light the wood-burning stove in her kitchen on Saturday, March 25, when someone in the home poured gas onto the wood — shooting flames shot back at Ancello's legs.

A neighbor heard her screams and called 911. Since then, Ancello has been unable to walk, sidelining her from her job at a Walmart warehouse with second- and third-degree burns covering her legs. She will be out of work for several months and requires round-the-clock care.

Aside from not being able to care for her children, Ancello's biggest fear is losing the home she's worked so hard to buy. Her realtor, Brittany Edelstein, is not about to let that happen.

"Jessica hustles her butt off and works night shifts just to be able to be with her kids during the day," Edelstein, of Vineland, tells Daily Voice.

"When the accident happened, she called me saying she was going to lose her house because she wasn’t going to be able to work for a long time. I said, 'I’m not going to let you lose your house.'"

Edelstein launched a GoFundMe campaign for Ancello, which had raised more than $7,800 as of Saturday, April 8.

Ancello was being treated at the burn unit at Crozier-Chester Medical Center, but moved in with her aunt to be with her kids, ages 2 and 4.

She goes to Crozier every five days for bandage changes, and will soon be getting skin graft surgery.

Last week, Ancello pushed herself to walk too quickly, taking a few steps, in hopes of being back on her feet, Edelstein said. She was in even more pain the next day, though, and her fever returned.

After closing on her new home, Ancello penned a haunting Facebook post, speaking to her strength, bravery and hope.

"So what happens when you decide to rise 'alone' within the fire in spite of the pain? You begin the very first step to self healing, to self love and to self strength," she wrote.

"No one ever told me happiness and the comfort of home is found within yourself and only once you’ve realized that does happiness come effortlessly."

According to Edelstein, Ancello's kids are what keep her motivate her to recapture that feeling of independence, freedom and comfort.

Click here to donate to Ancello's GoFundMe.

