Freelance Writer From NY Charged With Assaulting Fort Lee Police During Welfare Check

Fort Lee police were checking on the welfare of a man at a local high-rise when he assaulted them and was taken into custody, authorities said.

Matthew D. Gilgoff, a 45-year-old freelance writer from Ulster County, NY, was alert and conscious but under the influence of drugs when officers found him on the floor at 2100 Linwood Avenue, Capt. Edward Young said.

Gilgoff told both of them that they “will die tonight” and also “made a statement that was biased in nature,” Young said.

He then kicked an officer and wrapped his legs around the officer’s in an attempt at a tackle, the captain said.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 170-pound Gilgoff was subdued and taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, where he remained Monday following Thursday’s incident. He’s charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, bias intimidation and making terroristic threats.

A first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack was pending the results of a psychological evaluation.

Gilgoff, whose most recent address was listed in Rosendale, NY has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology, Education and English from Brown University and a Masters in Creative Writing, Therapeutic Arts and Journalism from New York University, according to his online resume.

He also had articles published in Newsday and The Hartford Courant, among other publications, taught writing at NYU and recently worked as a tutor, it says.

Matthew D. Gilgoff

