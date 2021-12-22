Free COVID Tests Being Mailed To NJ Residents

Residents of New Jersey can now receive free COVID-19 tests in the mail.

The state has partnered with Vault Medical Services to send tests to residents via expedited shipping, the health provider’s website says.

To receive a test free of charge, order the test and log in to Vault’s virtual waiting room for next steps.

The test must be taken during a supervised Zoom meeting with one of Vault’s healthcare professionals.

Once the test is taken, ship the sample to the lab with the prepaid UPS package and receive results within 24 to 48 hours.

Residents will not be asked for credit card or payment information, and an email address is not required.

As of Tuesday, more than 6.2 million vaccination courses had bee completed and more than 1.9 million boosters administered, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Click here to learn more.

