Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Man, 29, Throws 60-Year-Old Mom Off Jersey City Balcony, Killing Her, Prosecutor Says
News

FREAK ACCIDENT: Driver Airlifted From Route 287 After Flying Tire Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The medical chopper landed on Route 287 in Oakland following the crash.
The medical chopper landed on Route 287 in Oakland following the crash. Photo Credit: Karen Finn Boehme

UPDATE: A seriously-injured driver was flown out by medical chopper following a freak accident Thursday morning on Route 287, New Jersey State Police said.

A wheel became dislodged from a northbound vehicle, bounded over the median and crashed into a southbound Ford Fusion in the area of Exit 58 just south of Skyline Drive in Oakland shortly before 8:30 a.m., Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The Ford then struck the center and right barriers before careening into the woods off the highway, he said.

The driver suffered serious injuries and had to be extricated. The passenger sustained minor injuries, the trooper said.

Southbound Route 287 was closed so the medical helicopter could pick up the victim. It didn’t reopen until the early afternoon.

No other information was available, Marchan said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.