Franklin Lakes Police Car Struck On Route 208, Rockland Driver Charged With DWI

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Franklin Lakes police
Franklin Lakes police Photo Credit: FLPD (FILE)

A wrong-way driver was drunk when he crashed his sedan into a Franklin Lakes police car on Route 208, authorities said.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured when the collision occurred near Ewing Avenue and Route 287 shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Behind the wheel of the 2009 Acura, Franklin Lakes Police Capt. Mark McCombs said, was Samuel Ayeh-Brachie, 34, of Hillcrest, NY, a hamlet in Rockland County.

Ayeh-Brachie was charged with DWI and received several other motor vehicle summonses before being released to a responsible adult. The vehicles were removed by Malanga Towing.

An investigation was continuing, McCombs said.

