Franklin Lakes PD: Fleeing Suspect Reports Being Chased -- By Police Officer

A former Franklin Lakes resident who ran from a female police officer who was trying to stop him dialed 911 to report a woman chasing him with a gun, authorities said.

Bradford Vance, 25, of the Kips Bay section of Manhattan walked out into the middle of Franklin Avenue and gave the middle finger to the drivers of two vehicles who had to brake to avoid hitting him, Capt. Robert Lyon said.

Seeing this, uniformed Officer Stephanie Hallihan tried to stop Vance, who took off on foot into the Colonial Pointe apartment complex on Colonial Road, he said.

Vance eventually was arrested and charged with obstruction for failing to comply with an order to stop and causing a false public alarm when it was clear that Hallihan is a police officer, the captain said. He remained free pending a hearing.

