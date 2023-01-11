FRAGRANT OFFENSE: Five 'Scent-enced' In $1.3M NJ Perfume Heist

Five men who boosted more than $1.3 million worth of perfume from a New Jersey warehouse are headed to federal prison.

The Florida quintet had gotten away with two tractor-trailers full of stolen fragrances – which they transported home – then were caught when tried again in East Brunswick several months later.

All five refused plea deals, went to trial in U.S. District Court in Trenton and were convicted last April of transporting stolen property in interstate commerce and conspiracy.

Sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 10, were Carlos Duvergel, 58, of Miami Gardens, Florida, who got 33 months, and four Hialeah residents: Three of them -- Felix Castillo, 49; Asnay Fernandez, 32; and Ismael Manzano-Suarez, 25 – also all got 33 months. The fourth, Juan Crespo, 46, was sentenced to 37 months.

All must serve out their terms because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

In addition, U.S. District Court Judge Peter G. Sheridan sentenced each of them to three years of supervised release and ordered them to pay total restitution of $1.36 million.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the convictions and sentences, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher D. Amore of his National Security Unit and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy P. Shaughnessy of the Organized Crime and Gangs Unit in Newark.

Sellinger also thanked the Edison and East Brunswick police departments and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance.

