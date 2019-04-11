FOX Signs Bergen County's Jackie DeAngelis As Business Correspondent

FOX Business Network (FBN) has signed Bergen County native Jackie DeAngelis as a financial correspondent.

Beginning April 22, the former CNBC reporter and anchor will cover breaking business news out of FBN’s headquarters in New York, network president Brian Jones announced.

Prior to joining FBN, DeAngelis -- formerly of Alpine, Fort Lee and Englewood -- spent 13 years at CNBC as she the network’s chief energy correspondent and anchor of online commodities program, "Futures Now."

DeAngelis contributed market reports across CNBC’s daily programming as well as covered the economic impact of events such as, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Harvey and the Dakota Access Pipeline protests.

From 2010 to 2011, DeAngelis was stationed in the Middle East where she interviewed business titans like, OPEC Secretary General Abdalla El-Badri and Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Ibrahi Al-Assaf for CNBC International.

Earlier in her career, DeAngelis served as CNBC’s Director of Strategic Programming and Development where her Investing in America: A CNBC Town Hall Event with President Obama special was nominated for an Emmy Award. In this capacity, she also produced various network exclusives featuring industry titans including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and President Bill Clinton, among others.

In December 2018, DeAngelis left CNBC for Yahoo Finance, serving as the anchor of the midday program "The Ticker." DeAngelis broke down the top financial stories driving the day while also conducting interviews with business leaders and industry experts including U.S. Shell President Gretchen Watkins and JPMorgan Chief Economist Anthony Chan.

A Cum Laude graduate of Cornell University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Asian studies and history, DeAngelis also holds a Juris Doctor from Rutgers School of Law. She got her start in business as a technology analyst for Oaktree Capital Management where she identified investment opportunities in emerging markets. She is fluent in both Mandarin and Farsi.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.