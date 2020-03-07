Fourth Presumptive NJ Coronavirus Patient Went To Conference Attended By Trump, Officials Say

New Jersey's fourth patient who tested positive for coronavirus traveled to a political conference attended by President Donald Trump, officials said.

The 55-year-old man from Englewood was exposed to the virus before arriving at the American Conservative Union's annual Conservative Political Action Conference, a spokeswoman for the governor said Saturday.

The man remains in stable condition at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, where he has been since Thursday, officials said.

The ACU event was held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland, right outside of Washington D.C., from Feb. 26 to 29. Trump spoke at 3 p.m. on Feb. 29. according to the conference agenda.

The patient's exposure is connected to a case at Temple Young Israel in New Rochelle, N.Y., where he attended services on Feb. 23, state officials said during a tele-press conference Saturday.

His three family members were his New Jersey contacts, according to state officials.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, there were four positive tests for coronavirus in New Jersey (three in Bergen County and one in Camden County), according to the state's health department.

There were also 25 negative tests, four in progress and 19 under investigation.

