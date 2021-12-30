Four Powerball Tickets Totaling $250K Sold In NJ

Four lucky New Jersey Lottery players combined to win $250,000 in the latest Powerball drawing, officials said.

Their tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn Wednesday winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

One of those four tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $100,000.

Those winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Union County ($100,000): Krauszer’s Food Store, 727 Central Ave., Westfield;

($100,000): Krauszer’s Food Store, 727 Central Ave., Westfield; Bergen County ($50,000): 7-Eleven #34523, 29 County Rd., Tenafly;

($50,000): 7-Eleven #34523, 29 County Rd., Tenafly; Burlington County ($50,000): Quick Chek #140, 500 US Highway 130, Bordentown; and,

($50,000): Quick Chek #140, 500 US Highway 130, Bordentown; and, Camden County ($50,000): Acme #2974, 400 Cuthbert Blvd., Westmont.

The winning numbers for the Dec. 29, drawing were: 02, 06, 09, 33, and 39. The Red Power Ball number was 11. The Power Play was 2X.

The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday drawing were: 43, 51, 53, 63, and 68. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 05.

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $483 million for the Saturday, Jan. 1, drawing.

