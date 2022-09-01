Four Paterson Houses Aflame In Second Residential Fire Within Hours

Four houses were ravaged by one of two Paterson fires that broke out within hours of one another, responders at the scenes said.

Worse was the second blaze, on Marshall Street just off Slater Street, around 4 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.

Firefighters arrived as flames jumped to the second house. Both became fully involved before what quickly became a four-alarmer spread to another residence -- and then to a fourth -- as they ramped up an exterior attack.

All of the homes were occupied, responders at the scene said.

It initially appeared there were no serious injuries, they said.

No significant injuries were immediately reported in the first fire, either.

That one ignited shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday in a three-story wood-frame house -- believed vacant -- on East 32nd Street near 12th Avenue.

Fire officials sounded a second alarm almost immediately, followed by a third alarm barely 10 minutes later and, then, by the collapse. Firefighters had already mounted an exterior approach.

They also doused neighboring buildings, which suffered fire damage.

The fire was declared under control around 12:30 a.m.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.