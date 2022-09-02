Four Killed, Eight Hospitalized In Van Crash On Palisades Interstate Parkway

Four people were reported killed and eight others hospitalized in a van crash overnight on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs, authorities confirmed.

Authorities believe the driver may have fallen asleep before the vehicle crashed on the southbound highway in Englewood Cliffs shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, responders at the scene said.

Seven ambulances in all responded along with Palisades Interstate Parkway police and firefighter rescue units who extricated a half-dozen victims, they said.

AirMed One from Hackensack University Medical Center airlifted one of the survivors after landing at Witte Field in Englewood Cliffs, responders said.

Of the eight total survivors, five were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and one each to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, Englewood Hospital and Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center, they said.

Four others were reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit joined Palisades Interstate Parkway detectives in investigating the crash.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.