Four Injured In Hackensack Rollover

Four occupants required medical attention after their sedan overturned Saturday afternoon in Hackensack, responders said.

All four got out of their Toyota after it rolled at the corner of Main and East Salem streets around 1:30 p.m.

They were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Hackensack firefighters and police were among the responders and assisted with triage.

All four occupants self-extricated following the rollover on Main Street at East Salem Street in Hackensack., Jerry DeMarco

