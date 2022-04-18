Four Charged With Mugging Hackensack Boy For $3,000, Jacket, AirPods At Mall In Paramus

A 16-year-old Hackensack boy was lured to a mall in Paramus where he was beaten and robbed of $3,000, a jacket and a pair of AirPods, authorities said.

Manuel Pimentel-Reyes, 20, of Hackensack and three juveniles surrendered to police after being identified as the muggers, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said on Monday, April 18.

The victim told police a friend led him to the 5th floor of the south parking garage in the Garden State Plaza shortly before 9 p.m. last Thursday on the pretext of meeting some acquaintances of theirs, the chief said.

Instead, he said, he was punched, kicked and robbed before the quartet drove off.

The boy refused medical aid, Ehrenberg said.

Detectives Jon Umanzor and Nick Luciano quickly identified Pimental-Reyes and the others – a 17-year-old Maywood resident and two Hackensack boys, one 16 and the other 17, he said.

Manuel Pimentel-Reyes turned himself on Saturday and was sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Monday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. He’s charged with robbery.

Delinquency complaints were signed against the juveniles for the same offenses before they were released to their parents. Hearings will be held behind closed doors in the Family Part of Superior Court, also in Hackensack.

The Garden State Plaza was in the news this weekend in connection with a January incident captured on cellphone video in which one motorist arguing with another in the parking garage is knocked cold and all hell breaks loose.

