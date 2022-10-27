Contact Us
Four $50K Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Acme Market Store in Ocean View.
Acme Market Store in Ocean View. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Wednesday, Oct. 26 drawing were sold across New Jersey.

The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn 

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City;
  • Bergen County: Krauser’s Food Store, 109 West Pleasant Ave., Maywood;
  • Cape May County: Acme Market Store #3835, 2087 Shore Rd., Ocean View; and,
  • Passaic County: Market Street Shell, 10 18th Ave., Paterson.

The winning numbers were: 19, 36, 37, 46, and 56. The Red Power Ball number was 24. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $800 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, Oct. 29, at 10:59 p.m.

