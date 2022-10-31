Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey

Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey.

Each ticket is good for $50,000.

Here's where the tickets were sold:

Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;

Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;

Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave., Newark; and,

Union County: Archie’s Corner, 562 Elizabeth Ave., Elizabeth.

The winning numbers were: 19, 31, 40, 46, and 57. The Red Power Ball number was 23. The Power Play was 3X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $1 billion for the next drawing to be held Monday, Oct. 31, at 10:59 pm.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.