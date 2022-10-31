Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Police Forced To Put Deer Down After Crash In Glen Rock, It's Season For Drivers To Beware
News

Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
7-Eleven Cresskill.
7-Eleven Cresskill. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey.

Each ticket is good for $50,000.

Here's where the tickets were sold:

  • Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;
  • Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;
  • Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave., Newark; and,
  • Union County: Archie’s Corner, 562 Elizabeth Ave., Elizabeth.

The winning numbers were: 19, 31, 40, 46, and 57. The Red Power Ball number was 23. The Power Play was 3X. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $1 billion for the next drawing to be held Monday, Oct. 31, at 10:59 pm.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.