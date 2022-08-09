Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Convicted Sex Offender Jailed After Threatening To Come To Popular Fort Lee Feast Armed: Police
News

#FOUNDMYLIGHT: Stranded Cable Guy Rescued By Glen Rock Firefighters Snaps Selfies (PHOTOS)

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Glen Rock firefighters rescue the stranded cable guy.
Glen Rock firefighters rescue the stranded cable guy. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Talk about a high profile: Glen Rock firefighters plucked a stranded cable TV contractor from his bucket after it became stuck in the air, then he began snapping selfies on the way down, witnesses said.

The hydraulic arm apparently malfunctioned, leaving the worker suspended above Hanover Place off Heathcote Road shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The borough’s bravest brought a ladder truck to fetch the worker, who took advantage of the backdrop to shoot some selfies (see below).

Glen Rock police handled traffic control.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.