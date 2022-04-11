Contact Us
FOUND! Missing Teen Turns Up Near Home

Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who sees or knows where to find Christopher Dougherty is asked to dial 911 immediately or call Hawthorne police: (973) 427-1800.
UPDATE: A massive search ended when a missing 17-year-old boy with autism from Hawthorne was found.

Christopher Dougherty was last seen near his home on Prescott Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, police said. Authorities were concerned because he wasn't wearing any shoes and had on shorts

Police K9s were brought in and a New Jersey State Police helicopter was in the air.

He was found at North 8th Street and Mohawk Ave barely a half-dozen blocks from home, police said.

