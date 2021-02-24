FOUND! Missing Paterson Woman Home Safe After Two Weeks

A missing 20-year-old Paterson woman was home safe, relieved family members friends said Wednesday morning.

"This is what community looks like," wrote Zellie Thomas, a leader of the Paterson BLM group, following the return of Nyrah Barner Curry.

Both her father and brother confirmed that Nyrah was back after they and others spoke at a City Council meeting about her disappearance, asking why they -- and not Paterson officials -- had to get the word out about her disappearance despite a missing persons report.

Thomas didn't elaborate on why Curry was gone and where she'd been.

Family members believed she was headed to a party in Brooklyn when her grandmother said she saw her get into what looked like an Uber. That was nearly two weeks ago.

Her brother said Curry texted with him on Valentine's Day but that subsequent texts later didn't sound like her.

The phone was last pinged to Manhattan, then it went dead, family members said.

Curry would have had no reason to run off -- and especially not to have some kind of contact with loved ones, especially her grandma, they said.

She hadn't made any social media posts even though Curry's father, Keith Barner, says she "loves" Facebook, Instagram and other platforms.

Nyrah Barner Curry FACEBOOK

"Please let my daughter go," an emotional Barner said during a virtual news conference. "We don't know if something happened, we just want our baby home.

"Our people are going through a lot of stuff over this. A lot of people love her. We don't know who she's with, how she's being fed, we don't know nothing. She's not there and we want her home."

Several groups have circulated information about Curry in the hopes she'll be found.

City police had been in touch with the NYPD and Curry's information was entered into a national database, Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

#HelpFindNyrah

