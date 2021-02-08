FOUND! Missing Paramus Man With Special Needs Found Lying Shoeless In Snow

HERO: A Paramus police lieutenant saved the life of a missing 42-year-old borough man with special needs when he found him lying shoeless and gloveless in the snow in a nearby park.

Temperatures were in the teens when what became an intensive search for the Spring Valley Road man began around 6 a.m.

They'd only reached the low 20s when Detective Lt. John Devine, who was among those searching for him, found the man in nearby Van Saun Park several hours later, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

He was taken to New Bridge Medical Center for observation, the chief said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.