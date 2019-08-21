Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: What's The Deal? Residents Nationwide Ask Amazon Where 'Surprise' Package Came From
News

Fort Lee Woman Tried To Board Flight With Dagger Hidden In Walking Stick

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Newark Liberty International Airport.
Newark Liberty International Airport. Photo Credit: EWR Facebook

A woman form Fort Lee tried to board a flight at Newark Liberty International Airport Tuesday with a cane that concealed a dagger, the Transportation Security Administration said.

An officer noticed something unusual as the walking stick passed through the X-ray machine. Closer inspection of the cane revealed the dagger hidden inside.

Odd as the incident sounds, the TSA said it has intercepted other bladed weapons concealed in canes and walking sticks.

Nonvenomous snake found at Newark airport terminal

The owners, including the Fort Lee woman, have often been unaware of the presence of the daggers or knives, an agency spokeswoman told NJ.com. Such canes are often purchased used without the buyer knowing what's inside them.

The woman in Tuesday's incident said she received the cane from a friend, adding that she didn't believe the friend was aware of the dagger either.

The TSA advised people to check any canes or walking sticks received as gifts for hidden weapons.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.