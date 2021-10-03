Fort Lee Pedestrian Struck By Minivan

A pedestrian was struck by a minivan while crossing a busy Fort Lee street against the don't-walk signal, authorities said.

The 58-year-old borough resident “stepped into the roadway prior to having a walk signal” on Fletcher Avenue near the Linwood Avenue intersection shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

The pedestrian “attempted to cross the street between a utility pole and a traffic light pole on a diagonal to get to the crosswalk” when he was struck by a 2000 Fort Windstar, Mirkovic said.

The impact sent the man flying into a utility pole, he said.

The 65-year-old minivan driver from Palisades Park stopped immediately, the captain said.

The victim was responsive when taken by ambulance with a head injury, Mirkovic said.

Paramedics from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center responded along with Fort Lee EMS and police, detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and members of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Any summonses or charges were pending an investigation by the Fort Lee Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit, led by Sgt. George Koutroubinis, Mirkovic said.

The captain reminded pedestrians to always use crosswalks and sidewalks.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.