Fort Lee PD: Pedestrian Struck By Shuttle Bus After Ignoring Signal, Crosswalk

The pedestrian was struck just north of Anderson Avenue (here looking southbound) near the corner of Columbia Avenue, Fort Lee police said. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A 24-year-old Fort Lee jaywalker was hospitalized with a serious head injury after she was struck by a shuttle bus, authorities said.

The victim ignored the pedestrian signal and was struck by the Ford shuttle bus on Anderson Avenue north of the crosswalk at Columbia Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday , Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

The 55-year-old driver from Jersey City immediately stopped and remained at the scene, he said.

Fort Lee police and EMS responded with paramedics from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, Mirkovic said, adding that an investigation by Lt. Mark Radoian and the Fort Lee Accident Investigation Unit was continuing.

The captain urged drivers and pedestrians alike to pay attention and obey traffic laws.

