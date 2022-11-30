Fort Lee PD: Ex-Con Busted With Pills, Imitation Gun, Cash

An ex-con from Fort Lee was busted with dozens of prescription pills, an imitation handgun and more than $5,000 in illicit proceeds, authorities said.

Francisco Holguin, 32, was the subject of an investigation that eventually led to his arrest outside his apartment on Main Street between Jones Road and Maple Street, Fort Lee Police Capt. Edward Young said.

Holguin was charged with drug and weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail and ordered released less than 24 hours later, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, by a Superior Court judge in Hackensack.

Holguin, who jail records say is a Dominican national, has a criminal history that includes an incident in North Bergen in 2015 in which he was accused of pulling a gun on someone he was having an argument with at the Retro Lounge at 68th Street and Kennedy Boulevard.

