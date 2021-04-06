Fort Lee Man Charged With Harassing Asian Women

A Fort Lee man was jailed for harassing Asian women after police reviewed footage from surveillance cameras and a cellphone shot taken by a victim, authorities said.

Michael Torres, 60, remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail.

Separate victims reported incidents on May 5 and 27 involving the same man, Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

The first incident, at Main Street and Lemoine Avenue, was captured on a local business' surveillance cameras, Mirkovic said.

The second victim showed police a cellphone photo following an incident at Center Avenue and Guntzer Street, he added.

Authorities recognized Torres, who is single and unemployed, from previous incidents in Fort Lee dating back to 2019 and arrested him on Thursday following a thorough investigation, the captain said.

Torres was awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on two counts each of harassment and bias intimidation.

