Fort Lee Company President Stole $75G From Business Partner, Prosecutor Says

A 60-year-old Fort Lee man is accused of stealing more than $75,000 from his company and business partner, authorities announced Thursday.

Authorities last December got a tip that Kevin K. Shon was suspected of stealing from his business partner and Bergen County-based company, Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Shon's LinkedIn profile shows he's the president of Electro-Mec Products, a national electric and automation equipment distributor.

An investigation found the Shon withdrew money from the company's bank account for his own use, Musella said. Shon also wrote checks to himself and two other companies with which he was directly involved with, according to the prosecutor.

He was arrested Thursday in Fort Lee and charged with theft by deception. A court appearance in Hackensack was scheduled for June 9, at 8:30 a.m., in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

