Former Union Officer At Jersey City Med Center, 71, Admits Embezzling $40,455

The former secretary treasurer of a public workers union at Jersey City Medical Center admitted in federal court in Newark on Tuesday that she embezzled $40,455 from the local’s checking and savings accounts.

Linda Rogers, 71, of Jersey City was employed at JCMC and held a part-time position at Local 2254 of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Union when she and her daughter, Jennifer, deposited 112 unauthorized union checks worth $35,267 to their joint checking and savings accounts, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig said.

Rogers also transferred $5,188 from the local’s savings account into her personal credit card account, Honig said.

“None of the expenditures were authorized or for legitimate union purposes,” the U.S. attorney said.

Jennifer Rogers, like her mother, recently pleaded guilty to similar charges rather than go to trial, she added.

U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler scheduled a May 25 sentencing for the elder Rogers following her video-conferenced guilty plea Tuesday to embezzlement.

Honig credited investigators of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Labor Management Standards and special agents of the Department of Labor’s New York Region with the investigation leading to the pleas, secured by Senior Litigation Counsel V. Grady O’Malley of her Organized Crime/Gangs Unit.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.