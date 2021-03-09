Former Star Athlete Charged With Raping Woman At 2019 Wanaque House Party

A former star high school athlete was arrested Friday and charged with raping an incapacitated woman during a party in Wanaque 2½ years ago, authorities announced.

Zariq T. Hewitt, 25, of Paterson was identified after the woman told detectives that “she was unconscious and was then awakened by the nonconsensual act of penetration” during the large March 24, 2019 house party on Greenwood Avenue, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wanaque Police Chief Robert Kronyak said in a joint announcement.

Hewitt, who starred in track and played football at Pompton Lakes High School, was being held Friday in the Passaic County Jail pending a first court appearance on charges of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault

He was charged following a “lengthy” investigation by borough police and the prosecutor’s Sexual Investigations Unit, Valdes and Kronyak said.

They asked that anyone who might have additional information contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

