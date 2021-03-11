Former Rideshare Driver From Morris Indicted For Fondling Underage Passenger In Passaic County

A former U.S. military member from Morris County who was charged over a year ago with sexually assaulting an underage passenger in Passaic County while working part time as a ride-share driver remains free pending the outcome of his case.

Authorities announced Thursday that a grand jury in Paterson had returned an indictment charging Julio Mejia, 41, of Wharton with several counts of sexual assaulting a minor passenger in his vehicle in Prospect Park sometime between Aug. 30 and Sept. 21, 2019.

“At the time of his arrest [January 2020], Mr. Mejia was an active member of the armed services,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a brief statement.

She didn’t say which branch nor which ride-share company Mejia worked for, nor how either handled him following his arrest.

Valdes did say that a Superior Court judge in Paterson refused to order Mejia held.

The indictment charges him with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, two of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and one each of child endangerment and luring/enticing a minor.

An arraignment date on the indictment had yet to be scheduled, Valdes said.

