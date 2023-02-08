Former PSE&G Worker, Councilman Found Dead Following Fatal Shooting At Somerset Facility

A former PSE&G employee shot and killed a supervisor outside the utility company's Somerset County facility early Wednesday before eventually turning the gun on himself, authorities confirmed.

Gary T. Curtis, 58, shot Russell D. Heller, of Milford, of Washington, at PSE&G's Central Division Headquarters on Weston Canal Road in Franklin Township shortly after 7 a.m. Feb. 8, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Heller — who was a council member in Milford — died at the scene of a gunshot wound to the head, the State Police Regional Operations & Intelligence Center (ROIC) reported. Milford Mayor Henry Schepens did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

Curtis listed himself on his LinkedIn profile as having been a PSE&G maintenance supervisor, and fled in a silver Mercedes, NU State Police said in a be-on-the-lookout alert at 9:12 a.m.

Detectives found him a little over an hour later in a parking lot near TD Bank Ballpark, the home of the Somerset Patriots.

Curtis was pronounced dead at the scene, McDonald said.

A motive hadn't yet been established, the prosecutor said Wednesday afternoon.

PSE&G issued a statement: "We are heartbroken at the tragic death of Russell Heller, senior distribution supervisor at PSE&G. Russell was an admired employee and a supervisor with over 11 years of service with PSE&G. He will be sorely missed by all and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

"This event is tragic and disturbing and we are offering support to our employees as they process this. We are cooperating with law enforcement with respect to their investigation. Questions about the investigation should be directed to law enforcement."

