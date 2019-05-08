Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Former Lenape Wrestling Standout Accused Of Hitting Man Over Head With Bottle At College Party

Cecilia Levine
Sam Palumbo, 21, a Lenape Valley HS grad.
Sam Palumbo, 21, a Lenape Valley HS grad.

A 21-year-old man from Andover was arrested after hitting a 19-year-old over the head with a bottle during a fight at a weekend college party, said authorities who charged him.

Samuel J. Palumbo, a student at Rider University, was charged with assault and unlawful weapon possession following last Saturday's incident, around 1:15 a.m. on Stuyvesant Avenue, Ewing police said.

The teen was treated at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries and Palumbo -- a junior grappler for the university -- was released on a summons pending a hearing in Superior Court.

Palumbo was a four-year, letterwinning wrestler at Lenape Valley High School. He was the district champion in 2014 and runner-up in 2015, serving as team captain during his senior year.

Anyone with more further information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Condrat at 609-882-1313 ext. 7583.

