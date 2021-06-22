Former Haledon Resident, 71, Charged With Sexually Abusing Two Children Over Nearly A Decade

A 71-year-old Paterson man sexually abused two children in Haledon over a period of nearly 10 years, an indictment returned by a grand jury alleges.

Muniru Owe, formerly of Haledon, remains free pending a July 13 arraignment on the indictment in Superior Court in Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Tuesday.

The offenses “took place at a residence in Haledon, New Jersey from June 2000 through June 2009,” Valdes said.

Owe is charged with sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

