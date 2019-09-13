Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Former Florham Park Exec Embezzled $325,000, Authorities Charge

Troy Corporation is headquartered on Vreeland Road in Florham Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Florida man is accused of embezzling more than $325,000 from a Florham Park company while working as one of its executives, said authorities who charged him.

Hector Cardona, 49, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was the director of travel services for the Troy Corporation when he ran up a bill on the company credit card for personal expenses, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp and Florham Park Police Chief Joseph Orlando said.

Headquartered on Vreeland Road, Troy Corp develops and manufactures industrial performance materials (learn more here).

The corporation reported an alleged theft by Cardona in March 2017. An investigation found that Cardona received reimbursement payments from Troy Corp between June 2014 and January 2017, totaling $325,165.95, the prosecutor said.

The majority of the account transactions were "personal in nature and not related to any business with Troy Corp," Knapp said, leaving the account nearly depleted as of Nov. 20, 2017.

