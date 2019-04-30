Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: South Hackensack Boy, 16, In Stepbrother's Fatal Stabbing Suffered Neck Injury
News

Former Clifton Woman Accused Of Biting Police Officer At Hotel Has Teaching Licenses Revoked

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Jessica Rosewall
Jessica Rosewall Photo Credit: www.mugshots.com

New Jersey education officials have revoked the teaching license of a former Clifton resident accused of biting a police officer at a hotel.

Jessica L. Rosewall, 32, pleaded guilty to obstruction of the administration of law for hindering a criminal investigation this past January, state officials said.

Several media outlets reported that a Jessica Rosewall also was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest after biting a police officer trying to handcuff her at a Parsippany Days Inn in 2017.

The then-30-year-old had outstanding criminal warrants from Parsippany, Carteret, the Ocean County Sheriff's Department and a traffic warrant out of Parsippany, NJ.com reported.

Rosewall was sentenced to eight months probation last February and forced to forfeit her two teaching certificates for health and physical education of eligibility with advanced standing, state education officials said.

They didn't disclose where Rosewall had been teaching.

Records show she has lived in Clifton, Dover and Montville.

Her Facebook profile says Rosewall currently lives in Hoboken -- where she has worked as a bartender -- attended West Essex High School in North Caldwell and studied at Montclair State University.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.