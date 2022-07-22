Former Bergen Resident, 44, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teen

A former Old Tappan resident was charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a local child, authorities said.

Nikolaos Chlios, a 44-year-old audio/video installer who lives with his wife in Queens, remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Old Tappan police this past May notified members of his Special Victims Unit of allegations against Chlios of sexually assaulting a child “on multiple occasions.”

Detectives arrested Chlios on Tuesday following an investigation, the prosecutor said.

Chlios is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual contact involving a victim under 13, as well as child endangerment.

