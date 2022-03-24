Former Bergen Pilates Entrepreneur, Hospital Philanthropist Dies In Florida

A funeral service is scheduled this weekend for a former Bergen County fitness entrepreneur and hospital philanthropist who died suddenly at her Florida home.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Nanci Perle Kushner on Monday, March 21, haven’t been made public.

Previously from Cresskill, the 56-year-old New York native had been living in an 11th-floor balcony condo at the Mizner Apartments off Route 1 in Boca Raton, FL, records show.

Kusher received a bachelor’s degree in retail and marketing from Syracuse University and a masters in education from Fordham Graduate School before cultivating a love of exercise into the founding of NPK Pilates in Cresskill.

She was equally passionate about contributing to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, serving on various committees and volunteering her time and abundant energy there.

Both she and her husband, acclaimed businessman David Kushner, made headlines during the past decade. It began when police charged both of them with sending anonymous emails to a Cresskill High School basketball coach who benched their son. (Story continues below.)

The couple pleaded guilty to stalking and harassing the coach. David Kushner also resigned his position as president of the Alpine Country Club amid the scandal.

Kushner, a real-estate investor and property manager who founded a New York-based financial firm, was indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion last year.

The IRS also filed a complaint in U.S. District Court in Newark in 2017 seeking $698,710 in unpaid federal income taxes, interest and penalties from both Kushners dating back to 2004.

A funeral service for Nanci Perle Kushner is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, March 27, at the Robert Schoem Menorah Chapel, W-150 Route 4 East, between Route 17 and Paramus Road in Paramus. (201) 843-9090

Interment will follow in Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus.

A full obituary hadn’t been published as of Thursday, March 24.

