Former Bergen County Wrestler, 'Rising Star' Paratrooper Matthew Joskowitz Dies In U.S. Army

A former Bergen County wrestler and rising paratrooper in the U.S. Army Matthew Joskowitz died in North Carolina.

Joskowitz's death was not training related and occurred around 9 p.m. on Halloween in his Fort Bragg barracks, division spokesman Lt. Col. Mike Burns said. The non military-related accident is under investigation, Army officials said.

Joskowitz, 24, of Hackensack, enlisted into the Army in May 2014, and was an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, the U.S. Army said.

The sergeant, formerly a wrestling standout at Cliffside Park High School, was being remembered as a natural leader. He was known in his division for winning an elite combat tournament two years in a row.

"I could always count on you to be there for me. Whether it was about work or life you could always cheer me up and put a smile on my face. You have been a blessing in my life and my families life. I am a better man and Leader because of you."

Prior to his enlistment, Joskowitz -- a 126-pound grappler -- made history at Cliffside Park High School as one of the few athletes to achieve 100 wins.

He was the first-ever 4-time district finalist, a 2-time district champion, state qualifier, Bergen County Champion and captain of the 2011 league championship team, the NJ Wrestler says.

Joskowitz completed a tour of duty in Afghanistan and was recently promoted to staff sergeant, the outlet said.

"He represented what is exceptional in our division, our Army, and our nation," Division Commander Maj. Gen. James Mingus said in a statement.

"He was a three-time volunteer who excelled at everything. He will be mourned but never forgotten."

