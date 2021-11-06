Former Bergen County Election Worker Accused Of Pre-Teen Sex Assaults Dies From Suicide

A former assistant Bergen County voting machine custodian from Wallington who was accused of sexually assaulting two pre-teens has died by suicide, multiple sources confirmed Saturday.

Daryl Mahoney, 51, survived a previous attempt at the county jail following his arrest in March. This time, as before, it was by hanging, authorities confirmed.

Mahoney was rushed from the jail on South River Street to nearby Hackensack University Medical Center shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, multiple sources said.

He remained in critical condition before being pronounced dead late Friday, they said.

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton couldn't immediately be reached for comment Saturday night.

Mahoney, who grew up in Wallington and had worked for the county since 2015, had been ordered held pending trial on two counts each of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment following his arrest nine months ago.

Detectives accused him of assaulting one of the girls several times, both in Bergen County and in New York State, county Prosecutor Mark Musella said at the time.

It was during an investigation involving that girl that investigators from his Special Victims Unit identified another, the prosecutor said.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

