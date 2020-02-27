Former Bergen Community College VP Accused Of Sexually Harassing Multiple Women In Lawsuit

Bergen County Community College's former executive vice president has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women in a new lawsuit, reports say.

Brian Agnew began harassing multiple employees shortly after he stepped into his role in January 2019, according to the suit filed by the school's former benefits administrator Brandie Bookhart.

Bookhart's suit alleges Agnew was involved in a “pattern of inappropriate behavior” over the course of 10 months, according to the story originally published by the college's school newspaper the Bergen Torch.

The suit also accuses Human Resources Director Gwendolyn Harewood of being complicit with Agnew's behavior.

At some point last June, Agnew began asking Bookhart questions of a sexual nature during what was supposed to be a work-related lunch at a restaurant in Paramus, the suit says.

Former Bergen Community College Executive Vice President Brian Agnew has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women in a new lawsuit, reports say. Bergen Community College

The suit also accuses Agnew of attempting to force Bookhart to look at a photo on his phone after talking about wearing a speedo bathing suit in the presence of another employee.

Bookhart was later approached by a colleague who noticed she looked distraught, the suit says. After informing the colleague of Agnew’s alleged behavior, she responded, “me, too.”

Two other women, who have remained anonymous, also reported being harassed by Agnew, citing behavior similar to what Bookhart experienced.

“The ‘20 questions’ [game], the hugs, the speedo thing, he did all of that. He definitely played by a script,” said one of the women.

The lawsuit was filed Jan. 31, the same day Agnew resigned after being on administrative leave since October, reports say.

Bookhart is suing Agnew, the college and the Board of Trustees for their negligent hiring process. Harewood is also named in the suit for her alleged complicity.

Click here for more from Bergen Torch.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.